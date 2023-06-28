The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Gabby and Rachel return

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 2, you are going to see the first proper episode of dates for Charity Lawson’s season. Not only that, but there’s going to be some special guests!

Just one season ago, we were watching Gabby and Rachel as the star of their own season of the show. Now, the two of them are going to be back in order to help Charity with … something. What is it? Well, the full synopsis for The Bachelorette episode 2 does not give that much away:

Charity kicks off her journey in Los Angeles with a concert from Lauren Alaina. Then, the Bachelorette “dodge bowl” competition returns and later, Charity attempts to break a Bachelor Nation record with the help of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Is this the only time that we are going to see Gabby or Rachel as a part of Bachelor Nation this summer? We certainly wonder that! In particular, we wonder if either of them could be a part of the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. We know that the show does need some heavy hitters to draw in viewers, and former leads are often good for that. We already know that this format can work, even for people who were previously a lead. After all, just look at what’s happening with Becca and Thomas!

As for Charity…

She really does have a good group of guys, right? We just wish that she didn’t have to do the whole machismo dodgeball dates, since these never seem that focused on love more than just competition and getting the guys to strip down. Someday, we want to imagine that the show is going to evolve past this and move into some different stuff.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette, including a preview for what is coming up

What do you want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC next week?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







