The Bachelorette episode 2 trailer: More Brayden drama…

We know that The Bachelorette episode 2 is coming to ABC next week — so what’s coming for Charity within it and after the fact?

Well, based on the trailer that we saw following last night’s episode, it does feel like a lot of drama will be coming around the corner. Or, to be specific, between Brayden and some of the other guys. Think in terms of a lot of arguments and accusations.

How much is Brayden in the wrong? Well, his display of giddiness / cockiness / whatever you want to call it ended up with him getting the first impression rose; in other words, he feels a sense of validation at this point for his behavior. That could end up being bad news for everyone else, especially if you want to claim that this is some sort of validation for a lot of the behavior that he has shown so far. These guys are going to be feeling jealousy towards him, both for his actions so far but then also the fact that he is the perceived frontrunner this season. This is not something that is going to go away.

Also, it seems like Brayden is far from the only guy that there’s going to be conflict with, as a couple of other people may be getting arrogant and causing trouble among the men. Then, there are favorites. Aaron B. really does seem like he’s got frontrunner potential, and then tennis pro Joey could end up being somewhat of a frontrunner. He did not necessarily get a ton of air time over the course of the premiere, but how much does that really mean in the long-term? Well, it may not mean that much depending on the edit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

