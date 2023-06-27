The Bachelorette: Brayden gets Charity First Impression Rose

Who got the first impression rose on Charity Lawson’s premiere of The Bachelorette? Well, let’s talk Brayden Bowers for a moment.

We will give the producers credit for doing a few different things in the premiere, including the video messages for Charity from past leads. However, the process of the first impression rose was pretty much the same as it has always been. After all, you see the guys get super-antsy for time, there are some nerves, and one person makes a fool out of themselves. That person tonight was seemingly Brayden, whose confidence when it comes to his time with Charity may have turned into cockiness.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just say this: He still got the rose! What a fake-out! We actually do think that there was something to this. Was Brayden a little cocky about getting the kiss? Probably, but Charity viewed it as a good thing. She wants someone on the show who is giddy and excited that they had a great moment and a kiss with her. Obviously, she felt the same way about their time together and doesn’t have an issue with him walking around and talking about it. Had this been a different person as a lead, they may have sent Brayden home.

In the end, we think Brayden’s actions over the next several weeks are going to mean more than whatever happened tonight. We don’t think what he did was really that controversial, even if it’s pretty obviously why it rubbed some of the guys the wrong way.

At this point, we’re just ready for all the mess that is going to come with him sticking around on the show now, especially since a lot of the other contestants are probably not that thrilled about it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

