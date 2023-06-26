The Bachelorette premiere spoilers: Charity Lawson’s first night

Are you ready for the premiere of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson to arrive? We are mere hours away! There are a handful of different things worth noting here, and it starts with the fact that the show is starting later than usual at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

What is going on with that? Well, this is ABC mostly trying to boost Claim to Fame, their celebrity-adjacent guessing game that actually is a lot of fun. It was somewhat of a sleeper hit in season 1 and because of that, it’s getting a better platform at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This timeslot change is actually not the only thing that is different about The Bachelorette this season, as creator Mike Fleiss is no longer with the show. You have a showrunning team now that may try a few different things here and there and honestly, that’s for the best. Change can boost just about any show out there, at least if it is well thought-out and executed.

Charity has a slightly smaller group of guys in 25 than we’ve seen in the past — this may be for cost or convenience reasons. Let’s just hope that they are all good! The synopsis for The Bachelorette gives you a few more details on what’s ahead:

Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.

The major curveball tonight is the presence of Charity’s brother, which really feels like a fantastic twist and a way to legitimately help her out. There will be some romance, a first impression rose, and a lot of other franchise staples — just with a small peek behind the curtain along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

