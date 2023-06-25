The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity’s brother gets key information!

Tomorrow night on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to finally see The Bachelorette premiere. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about? Sure, and there’s also potential for mess straight from the get-go.

Now, it is easy to say that throwing Charity Lawson’s brother Nehemiah undercover into this operation is something that was done strictly for the sake of drama, and there is a certain amount of this that can be true. It’s fair to imagine that he’s going to be around the guys when they say some scandalous stuff, which he can then report back to his sister.

However, isn’t it kind of a good thing for Charity to know all of this in advance? This is one of the things that we actually do like about this twist? It’s a chance to expose some bad behavior early on, as opposed to having it come out week three or week four. Also, it is coming from someone who Charity clearly trusts, who has no real motivation here beyond her best interests.

In a sneak peek over here, you can get a slightly better sense of how all of this comes together. Nehemiah is the bartender on night one, and with that, he’s present for a lot of the conversations that the guys are having. Now, we don’t think that anyone is going to drop some enormous jaw-dropper in front of him, given that these guys still gotta be aware that they are on-camera … right? Well, if nothing else they may at least be a little more open to sharing things here that they wouldn’t on another occasion, and that’s probably what producers are hoping for.

Based on what Nehemiah says at the end of the preview, it does seem like he’s got some info that could help Charity out. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go from here.

