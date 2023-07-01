SEAL Team season 7: Our hopes for July

Is there a chance that we will learn anything at all when it comes to SEAL Team season 7 over the course of July? Well, we do understand if there is any frustration out there at the moment, and for a handful of reasons.

First and foremost, remember this: Once upon a time, it looked like the David Boreanaz drama would be a good chunk of the way through filming at this point. Then, the writers strike happened and just about everything came to a screeching halt. Everything is a little bit more uncertain now than it was before, but we do still think it is for the best. After all, remember that without writers, we wouldn’t have a chance to have this fantastic show — they are essential to just about every single element of this, from the early scripts to making sure the dialogue is perfect after the fact in post-production.

We do want to be stay hopeful that a deal could get done with the WGA this month, mostly because it seems like the actors could be close to a new deal with the studios and/or networks — if nothing else, there are negotiations there. Once that is done we tend to think the writers are going to be in the spotlight fully. If something happens this month, there’s a chance production could begin shortly after. Remember that there was some work being done on season 7 prior to the strike starting up, so nobody will be starting from scratch.

Is there a chance still that SEAL Team will premiere this year? If so, we are probably looking at something in November or December, and it’s really too early to tell. If we do end up having to wait until 2024 to see the show back, we more than understand.

Remember — SEAL Team is a really important show when it comes to telling important military-based stories. This is not something to be rushed at all.

