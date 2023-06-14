SEAL Team repeats could air on CBS this fall due to writers’ strike

We recognize that there are a lot of people out there eager to see more SEAL Team at Paramount+ down the road, and of course, we are very much building to that!

For the time being, though, we do think a good bit of patience is going to be required as the writers’ strike is ongoing. The most important thing is that the members of the WGA do get a deal that recognizes their immense talent and sometimes, it does take a little while for things like this to come together.

So what can we go ahead and say here? Well, that is rather simple: There’s a good chance that moving forward, we are going to see the military drama actually air repeats on CBS this fall. Think of it as a way for the network to offer some programming until some of their more familiar shows come back.

Speaking on this subject more (per Deadline) while at the Banff World Media Festival, here is some of what CBS boss George Cheeks had to say:

“[We’re] looking at some of the Paramount+ originals … We’re spending a lot of time looking at research and figuring out which are the ones that A, have the best shot keeping our audience engaged but also that could really help drive awareness … One of them won’t surprise you because it may have been on CBS before.”

Now, it’s not a guarantee that Cheeks is speaking here about SEAL Team, but it feels like a relatively safe guess, all things considered. Between it and Evil (which has also aired on CBS before), it has the subject matter that is a little more mainstream — also, Evil would probably face larger cuts to get it back down to being appropriate for network TV. Some of the swearing on SEAL Team would have to be taken out, and that is the biggest obstacle at present.

