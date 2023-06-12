SEAL Team season 7 premiere: What we need to see

Just like so many of you out there, we are eager to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 7 eventually arrive on Paramount+. However, there are still many other finer details that remain unclear.

There are some that we cannot even hope to answer within this piece, including when we are going to have a chance to see the show start filming. Were it not for the writers’ strike, it probably would have happened by now. However, this is not the sort of thing that can be rushed and honestly, it is not the sort of thing that should be rushed. The most important thing is that the members of the WGA get a fair deal that represents their incredible worth to this industry.

So rather than focus on uncertain dates, why not talk specific expectations for a moment? Or, to be perhaps even more specific, what we think that the show 100% needs in its first episode back.

We imagine that at some point before the end of the first episode, we are going to learn about the fate of Bravo Team. Above anything else that we see transpire over the course of the first episode back, this is absolutely what needs to be resolved. We don’t quite think that any of the ambiguity actually does anyone good at this point, especially since the sooner you can resolve that, the faster you can get everyone back out on missions.

Even though we have seen characters contemplate walking away from Bravo before, we’re not quite sure that they will do that in the early going here. You need to have a reason to keep this team together for as long as you possibly can, right? Well, at the very least that is our perspective from the outside looking in.

