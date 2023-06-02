SEAL Team season 7: What will we learn in June?

We are eagerly awaiting the arrival of SEAL Team season 7 on Paramount+, but what news are we poised to expect this month? We understand if there is a feeling of general impatience out there. However, we do think we’ll be forced to wait a little while longer for some more info to start to trickle in.

Originally, it did appear as though production on the David Boreanaz series was set to get underway last month, but that was before the start of the writers’ strike. While there are some shows that have stayed in production during this, it is a little bit different when you are talking about actually starting up filming. The writers deserve everything that they are asking for, and the biggest thing that we can hope for at this point is that there will be some sort of resolution within the relatively near future.

Provided that the strike does end this month (which is a big if), there is still a good chance that production will be underway before long and following this, that we could see SEAL Team return to the streaming service this year. This is just a frustrating position for everyone to be in, given that everyone wants to work, and the networks and streaming services at large are standing in the way. We should also note that there are also DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expiring before too long, so there is a chance that multiple other Hollywood unions could be striking, as well.

We’ll of course keep you posted — if nothing else, last month we saw multiple cast members picketing in solidarity with some writers. Hopefully, that strong support continues and everyone can get back to doing what they love. With SEAL Team in particular, there is a pretty big cliffhanger that needs to be resolved!

(Photo: Paramount+.)

