The Idol season 1 episode 5 (finale): What is the right ending?

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Idol season 1 episode 5 is coming to HBO tomorrow night, and this is the all-important finale to this story. While it is true that originally, the show was meant to last for one additional episode, there were some changes implemented here after Sam Levinson took over as director.

Now, it’s no secret that the show starring Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp has become one of the most-controversial shows of the year, with it drawing criticism for its graphic sequences and disjointed storytelling. Is there any way to redeem itself in the final episode, and produce an ending that makes a lot of people happy?

Well, we should start by saying that some of this would involve the demise of Tedros Tedros, a man with the same name twice. He has implemented a lot of destructive tendencies into Jocelyn’s life under the guise of helping her career, and we can’t imagine a good ending where this guy wins. We think that Jocelyn is mostly attracted to him because he pushes this idea of freedom and self-reliance, while hiding his true intentions for control underneath. He is a master of bait-and-switch, and having stay in charge won’t be satisfying at all.

Now that we’ve said this, should Jocelyn be someone who wins, either? We can’t absolve her of some of the things that she’s done throughout the series either, even if at times you can claim that a lot of it came under Tedros’ influence. We don’t think it works that The Idol ends with her metaphorically on top of the world, and we tend to think that a better ending here would be one that includes at least a certain degree of nuance.

Let’s just say this: The best ending for this show may just be Jocelyn learning how to take control of her own life without any outside interference, whether it be Tedros or her own team, who doesn’t always have her best interests at heart. So much of this show is big and externally-focused; with that, maybe she needs to look more on the inside.

