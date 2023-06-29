The Idol season 2: Series star still hopeful for renewal

As we do get ourselves prepared for The Idol season 1 finale on HBO this weekend, the network has not canceled it — that should be made clear. There are still some rumors out there about it, just as there are also conversations about just about every polarizing subject associated with this story. While it has been derided by many, there is also a core group of people who have defending some of the shocking story choices.

To date, we’ve yet to hear any cast member suggest that the first season for the Lily-Rose Depp / The Weeknd drama is going to be it, though we personally don’t know how long Jocelyn and Tedros could realistically be in the same orbit. Now, one of the other stars is speaking out.

In a new interview with Variety, here is a little bit of what Da’Vine Joy Randolph (who plays Destiny) had to say:

“I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series. HBO has been very happy with it.

“There will be a turning [of] the table, and I think a really exciting set-up entering into Season 2… It will be very interesting to see how people respond to this last episode and see how things turn. It’s going to show you something different that we haven’t seen in a while.”

Of course, we will have to wait and see what HBO decides here. The viewership has not been awful for season 1, but it also has failed to stack up against many other hits. We also have to wonder just how interested they really are in courting controversy when there is not also positive reviews. Shows like Game of Thrones and Euphoria have been the subject of backlash, but they have also won Emmys and have enormous followings.

Related – What did Depp have to say about the future of The Idol?

Do you think there is a chance we could see The Idol season 2 at some point?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







