The Idol season 2: Is Lily-Rose Depp open to return as Jocelyn?

We should note that at present, there is no word that The Idol is going to be back for another season over at HBO. In the eyes of some, it appears unlikely. The network hasn’t released official viewer metrics publicly for a couple of weeks, and there are certainly rumors out there that this show is not going to be coming back for more.

With that being said, would star Lily-Rose Depp be interested in being back? More so than Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, the character of Jocelyn is essential to any sort of future within this world. She’s the pop star at the center of the story, and the person whose life seems like it is about to totally crumble.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Depp did not specific per se if she would be back for more of this show. However, she does still hold an attachment to Jocelyn and she will be a part of her forever:

“I’ll never say goodbye to Jocelyn … It was such a beautiful time in my life, honestly. I’ll never forget it and it will live in my heart forever. I love this character so much.”

It is easy to be happy for Depp that she feels this way about the role. With that being said, we do with that the show around her told a more consistent and overall, more satisfying narrative. That is one of the primary issues with The Idol through four episodes — there is no real sense of narrative moment and because of that, it is harder to be excited or invested in whatever we could be seeing heading into the final chapter.

HBO will probably make a firm decision on season 2 in the months after the finale.

