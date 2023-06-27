The Idol season 1 episode 5 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Idol season 1 episode 5 on HBO this weekend, here’s a reminder that this is the finale. Was it originally meant to be this way? No, but after Sam Levinson took over directing duties, there were clearly some things that changed behind the scenes.

Now, here we are, looking towards a bizarre ending to one of the most truly bizarre shows we’ve ever seen on HBO. What is this story meant to be telling us? Is it that fame is exploitative, self-destructive, and often deteriorating? Sure, but that’s not a message that feels totally new. This remains our biggest critique for The Idol overall — the whole idea feels anachronistic, as though this story would make more sense were it set in 2003 as opposed to 2023. Sure, we have more access to social media, but we don’t think there are as many mega-pop stars in the way that Jocelyn is presented.

Anyhow, whenever there is a finale, you do come across inevitable questions as to whether or not a cliffhanger is coming. Is that something that we could be seeing here? We do think the temptation will be there but in this case, we’d be surprised. While this is not being billed as a limited series per se, but don’t foresee it ending in some sort of jaw-dropping way where nothing is tied up and a season 2 is needed. We tend to think of this as a little more self-contained, one where if there is another season, it tells largely its own story.

We should note that HBO has already denied reports that The Idol has been canceled, noting that they will make a decision later on down the road. The viewership metrics have been solid and comparable to some other first-year series.

So what’s the big question then? It really comes down to whether or not they want to keep a program that is largely derided, especially when so much of their own claim to fame comes via critical adoration and awards-show recognition.

(Photo: HBO.)

