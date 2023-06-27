The Idol season 1 episode 5 (finale) run time: What to expect

As many of you may have learned over the past 24 hours, The Idol season 1 episode 5 (“Jocelyn Forever”) is now the series finale. Is this a huge surprise? Absolutely. Originally, the plan was for the HBO series to run for six weeks, but that plan has since changed.

So does this mean that the final episode is going to be some 90-minute spectacle to make up for it? Well, not exactly. The network has already released their programming schedule for this Sunday, and it indicates that the finale is only going to run for an hour and six minutes. Sure, this is still the longest episode that we’ve had all season long, but some people may inevitably want a little bit more.

Of course, our concern is whether or not there’s enough time to really tell the full story of Jocelyn and Tedros — or, how much of a story is there? It’s clear that The Weeknd’s character has spread an unbelievably amount of toxicity in a short period of time, but the entire narrative has proven to be disjointed and even confusing at times. We’re at this point coming out when Jocelyn is going to be heading out on tour, but it seems like a big part of the process was totally skipped over. The whole show feels incomplete, which is weird given that it took so long to make and there was this director turnover during it.

In the end, The Idol just feels right now like one of those shows that you’re either going to like or hate — there is no in between. It feels like the season finale will likely wrap up the story, but HBO is (at least for now) keeping the door open to a potential season 2. We suppose that average weekly viewership, plus the interest of the creative team, will dictate where things go from here.

For now, let’s just see how this dark and twisted story ends…

