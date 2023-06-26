The Idol season 1 episode 6: Why isn’t it happening?

There were a lot of people — ourselves included — confused when it was announced that The Idol season 1 episode 5 would be the finale. Wasn’t this show supposed to be six installments long?

Well, originally that was the case, but we’ve got another reminder here that plans sometimes change. That’s especially the case with this show, which underwent a huge change throughout as Sam Levinson took over the bulk of the duties behind the scenes.

Speaking to TVLine, here is what a source close to the show had to say about it being trimmed down to just five episodes:

“The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring 5.”

Is there going to be closure at the end of the day here? Well, we certainly have our concerns over that. In general, it doesn’t really feel like the first four episodes have done that much to move things forward, save for showing how toxic and destructive the relationship between Tedros and Jocelyn is. Most of her inner circle is being torn apart, and we’re not even close to sure that anyone is going to come out of this happy. The point may be that nobody is meant to. This biggest issue with the show remains that it just isn’t a pleasant viewing experience. Sure, TV is meant to be controversial and shocking at times, but shouldn’t you at least be taken off the beaten path? For all the stuff meant to be “shocking” in this series, there isn’t all that much that we would constitute as some sort of legitimate surprise.

Remember that HBO has yet to say if a season 2 for the series is going to happen. We are doubtful but at the same time, they may bring it back if the viewership is there.

