The Idol season 1 episode 5 (finale) promo: Is the tour over?

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Idol season 1 episode 5 — otherwise known as the finale. Are we shocked that the show is ending so soon? There’s no getting around that; also, it’s almost impossible to figure out just how every loose end is going to be tied up.

So what can we say with some measure of confidence? Well, Jocelyn’s tour seems to be in jeopardy, based mostly on what the promo for what’s ahead suggests. Pretty much every major part of her life is about to collide, and we’ll have to wait and see what the wreckage here looks like. We know that for us, a big part of the problem is that the show has skipped over so many periods of time; in focusing so much on Tedros and Jocelyn’s relationship, we’ve lost a lot of the journey to said tour. Also, a lot of what is going on when it comes to her comeback music. The whole show is so unbelievably scattershot.

If there is one redeeming quality to what we’ve seen so far, it’s that some of the music is legitimately good — “Family” is a pretty awesome song, and it establishes that Chloe is actually one of the more talented people there! Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s cover of “Jealous Guy” is outstanding. The unfortunate thing is that the musical highlights are still muddled in a story that doesn’t know how to breathe. Sam Levinson was so focused on making the show provocative than in the process, he failed to create much of an arc.

Maybe somewhere in here, there are elements of what could’ve been an interesting show; they just feel too diluted in the shock value and the struggle for the writing to really understand what sort of story this really is.

