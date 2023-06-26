The Idol season 1 episode 5: Why is it the finale?

As we prepare to see The Idol season 1 episode 5 next week, of course there are some interesting mysteries. What’s one of the big ones? Well, that’s rather simple: The fact that this is going to be the finale.

Originally, it seemed like the series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye was going to last for at least six installments, but that no longer seems to be the case. Instead, next week’s “Jocelyn Forever” is going to be it … at least for now.

So why are we only getting five episodes? The idea here is that this is as much story as Tesfaye and Sam Levinson clearly felt like telling at the moment, but we still have a hard time thinking that every loose end under the sun is going to be tied up. How can it be? The pace of the show has also moved at a really slow pace that we can’t imagine everything just comes together in one more story.

It is possible that the reason for episode 5 serving as the finale will be clear next week; for now, however, nothing makes a lot of sense and it all feels messy. Then again, can’t you say the same thing about The Idol overall? This is a show that has been subject to controversy and rumors aplenty, and that includes those saying that there will not be a second season. HBO insists that no firm decision has been made, and it is possible that after the finale, this will feel like a limited series and nothing more is needed.

For now, though, we remain as confused as many of you … though we also wonder if confusion is the point. Clearly, they do love leaving the audience hanging…

What do you think we are going to see on The Idol season 1 episode 5?

Are you equally shocked that this is the finale? Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional scoop all about the show.

(Photo: HBO.)

