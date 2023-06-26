The Idol season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The finale already?

What is there to say leading into The Idol season 1 episode 5 over on HBO? Well, we tend to think quite a bit!

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here with a note that shockingly, this is the big finale. Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to set the internet on fire. (It’s also strange, given that early indications were that there were going to be six episodes.) This story is titled “Jocelyn Forever,” and we tend to think that this is when this character is going to start fighting back a little bit from a lot of what she’s seen within her relationship with Tedros.

Does she have her voice? Is she unafraid to take on anyone? We don’t want to go too far down the rabbit hole here as of yet! For now, let’s just share the full The Idol season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight about what’s coming:

While planning a showcase for her upcoming tour, Jocelyn begins to take control of the relationships around her – much to Tedros’s dismay. Later, a meeting with Jocelyn disrupts Nikki’s plans for Dyanne, as disturbing news about Jocelyn’s ex emerges.

The thing that is still admittedly rather hard to accept is that it feels like there’s so much about a lot of these characters that we still don’t know, and a lot of what we do is somewhat expected. We tend to think that this is one of the reasons why this show remains somewhat of a challenge, as a lot of the information that we do have about some of these characters is more or less what we would have anticipated coming into the series. This is a story about the difficulties of stardom, and a lot of the highs and lows that people have along the way. We just hope that we eventually build towards some really satisfying stuff here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Idol season 1 episode 5?

Are you shocked we are so close to the end already? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

