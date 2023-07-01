Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: Any news in July?

Now that we’re in the month of July, let’s raise some questions on Chicago Fire season 12, shall we? Is there a chance we are going to learn more about the show’s long-term future, including a premiere date, over the course of this month?

We hate to start things off here by being the bearer of bad news, but we really don’t have that much of a choice. The odds of there being some big reveal when it comes to a season 12 premiere date are fairly low this month, at least when it comes to an exact reveal. We do think there’s a slightly better chance that we learn of an approximate start date, such as a month or a time of year, but a lot with that will depend heavily on one clear subject: Whether or not there is any resolution in the near future when it comes to the writers’ strike.

Things at the moment stand in a rather difficult place. Typically, at this point we’d be excited for One Chicago to start filming in a couple of weeks. That’s not happening now. Negotiations with the WGA and the studios/networks have been stalled for months. You’d think that the powers that be would want to go ahead and give the writers what they deserve, but they’ve dragged their feet without a whole lot of public support on their side.

Do we think there’s a chance the strike ends this month? Sure, at least on the other side of SAG-AFTRA having some resolution to their own deal. There’s been a little more movement there and because of that, we tend to think it is going to be done first. If that happens, NBC may at least be able to give us an approximate Chicago Fire start date. We’ll take that over nothing.

Also, we’d love to hear, if possible, a little more news on the return of Taylor Kinney. We haven’t heard anything to suggest he is leaving Firehouse 51 long-term…

