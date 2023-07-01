The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Charity and Aaron B.’s date!

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC this Monday, we can’t say we’re surprised by Charity’s first one-on-one date.

Take yourself back to Monday’s premiere for a moment. Didn’t Aaron B. stand out as an immediate contender? He came across as genuine, likable, and he even got the stamp of approval from her brother! (Granted, Charity also gave her first impression rose to the guy her brother warned her about.)

So what is going to stand out about Charity’s solo time with Aaron B.? Well, the sneak peek over here gives you a small sense of it. We’re not going to sit here and say that this is going to look different from any other date we’ve seen on the franchise over the years, but that is hardly the point. What matters here is seeing Charity form some great chemistry almost immediately with someone who could long-term be a serious contender to win the final rose. How can we not be super-happy about that? This is a great start and we like to think that it lays the foundation for something that could be a long-lasting and good relationship.

Of course, we’re also well-aware of the fact that a great first date is hardly a guarantee that these two are going to be engaged at the end of the show. However, the people who get the first one-on-one do have a tendency to stick around for a long period of time. This is what we’re at least hoping for at the moment, so we’ll just have to wait and see if that actually happens.

Beyond Aaron, we’re keeping our eyes on Dotun and also Joey, who seemed to make a good impression night one.

