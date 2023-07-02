Is FROM new this week on MGM+? Season 3 hopes

Is FROM new this week over on MGM+? What more is there to look forward to here? Well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be shocked if people are out there clamoring for something more from this world — why wouldn’t they be, especially given the way that season 2 concluded?

Well, unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news comes into play. For the first time since the spring, there is no episode of the Harold Perrineau series on the air. This past episode was the season 2 finale and now, the incredibly long wait now begins.

So when could realistically see FROM back on the air? Well, it’s going to be a good while, and for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing, and we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that there are already a bunch of scripts ready to go here. More than likely, we are going to be waiting until at least this time next year to see new episodes, and it could be even longer than this.

Even when the strike is over, the creative team will have to get the story underway. From there, filming will begin and after that, everyone will have to get the episodes together in post-production. Great things take time, and we tend to think we can all agree that season 2 featured a lot of great stuff. We are personally more than willing to wait a long time if it means that we get some really strong stuff on the other side.

If you haven’t watched this show yet, why wait? It is dark, twisted, and one of the most underrated series out there.

What do you want to see when it comes to FROM season 3 on MGM+, no matter when it premieres?

(Photo: MGM+)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

