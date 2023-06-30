The Watchful Eye canceled; no season 2 coming to Freeform

If you were hoping to see more of The Watchful Eye at Freeform down the road, let’s just say you might be disappointed today.

According to a report from Deadline, both this show and Single Drunk Female have been canceled at Freeform after lasting one and two seasons, respectively. This is sad news for those who watch either one of these shows, but we also cannot sit here and say that we are altogether surprised about it, either.

After all, let’s just put it this way: This is an incredibly tough time to be an enormous fan of any TV show, given that budgets are being slashed and networks are massively reevaluating strategies. Add to all of this the writers’ strike (which we don’t think was a huge factor in this decision) and you have a lot of uncertainty across the board.

In the end, one of the things that we’ve learned the past several years is that there are a lot of Freeform shows that just don’t make it longer than a couple of years. Sure, you occasionally get some like Grown-ish and Good Trouble that have long runs, but it is few and far between. A lot of shows on the network at this point rely heavily on either social-media buzz or streaming to stay viable, and neither one of these had enough to last for another batch of episodes. It is disappointing, and it is another reminder of the super-challenging TV economy that exists at this particular moment in time.

For now, the best thing that we can hope for is that both The Watchful Eye and Single Drunk Female have opportunities to still find viewers after the fact, and the cast and crew get some chances to work on some other cool stuff in the future.

