Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Any July news?

Is there a chance that a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date could be confirmed by Paramount Network this month? Obviously, it is something that a lot of people out there will want. Whether or not we get it, however, is a different story dependent on a couple of factors.

First and foremost, we think the powers-that-be would love to share a return date over the course of July. If they really want to make it happen, then they should get into overdrive working to ensure that a fair deal is reached with the writers. After all, the WGA strike is the primary reason we don’t have one yet, and it could dictate the short-term future.

Let’s remember here that the writers are asking for reasonable things, and only a tiny percentage of them have anywhere near the income of Yellowstone EP Taylor Sheridan. They all deserve a chance to have careers. The wait may be frustrating, but it could prove worthwhile. We don’t think Paramount will announce a return date until the strike is over and filming is underway — that way, they don’t have to announce something only to change it later. We don’t think that they want to find themselves in such a situation here.

Also, we tend to think they will wait until filming starts so there are no scheduling conflicts and the like involving the cast that crop up. This has been such a complicated past several months with this show, and it is one of the reasons why season 5 is now going to be the final one.

With all of this in mind…

We’re not anticipating a Yellowstone season 5 return date to be announced this month. We’ll just be happy if the writers’ strike ends and we get some sort of approximate date as to when filming can resume.

When do you think we are going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on Paramount Network?

