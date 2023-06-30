The Idol season 1 episode 5 (finale): The end for Tedros?

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, The Idol season 1 episode 5 is coming this weekend on HBO — and shockingly, it is the end of the road for this series.

Was telling a story in just five episodes a good idea? For most shows, we’d say that the answer is no — but here, we’re not sure we could stomach any more Tedros. This has to be one of the most uncomfortable characters to watch in quite some time. He is manipulative, destructive, and played in a way by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye to make your skin crawl. We do think that’s intentional, and we certainly think there are people like this in the music industry.

Yet, here is what we wonder: Is there any story to tell with Tedros beyond this finale? We can’t imagine anyone in Jocelyn’s life wanting him to stick around, and we also tend to think that at some point, she herself would figure out what’s happening. He turned up at a time of huge emotional vulnerability, as she recently lost her mother and is angling for a career comeback. The fact that she even needs a “comeback” at such a young age is testament to some of the problems going on in this world.

If you are going to do a season 2 for this show (which seems up in the air), we’d be more interested in seeing if there is a way Jocelyn can rebuild her life and get away from the destructive patterns of her past. We do think some other characters, if more developed, could prove interesting. There still could be something here within this world, but there are so many problems with season 1 that it would take a real revamp to make it work.

So much, in the end, will depend on how the finale concludes. We’re curious to see what plays out here in just a matter of days.

