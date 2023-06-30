NCIS star Mark Harmon co-authoring new book

For anyone out there who has been wondering what Mark Harmon has been up to ever since his departure from NCIS, we do have a clearer answer to that — he has been working on a new book! Not only that, but it is actually one that is linked in some ways to the real-life NCIS and some of their origins.

According to a report from TVLine, Harmon is working with tech advisor and former Special Agent Leon Carroll Jr. on a book that chronicles an operation led by the ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence) during World War II. The title is Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, and you can check that out over on Amazon. It is currently set to be released in November. For those wondering, the ONI as a group is a predecessor in many ways for NCIS as we currently know them.

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is what Harmon had to say himself about the project:

“I feel compelled to take part in opening up the history and real story of what became NCIS … When I first started this show, there was not much information to be found by research.

“NCIS agents are public servants at the highest level and many have come and gone through this life with no one knowing anything about who they are or what they do … And now that story gets told. All because of a TV show.”

Of course, it is important to remember that Harmon is still intimately involved with the CBS series, as he remains an executive producer and visited the set during season 20, even if he did not appear on-screen. The door remains open for a Gibbs return, but it is going to come down to finding the right story to tell and reason to make it happen. Given how important he is to the legacy of this franchise, it has to be epic.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

