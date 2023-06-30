How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18: Paget Brewster returns

For those who haven’t heard the news as of yet, Tuesday’s How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 18 will feature both Paget Brewster and Clark Gregg. In other words, this is the Agents of SHIELD – Criminal Minds crossover you never knew you needed.

Honestly, seeing Paget’s character of Lori and Clark’s character of Nick together is really fun — especially since they are Sophie’s parents, and we’re going to see a pretty crazy situation unfold over the course of this episode (titled “Parent Trap”).

What are we looking at here? Well, the title is obviously a reference to the classic movie, as Hilary Duff’s character is going to do whatever she can to get her two parents to spend time together. After all, remember that they barely know each other, which is what made finding Nick such a hard thing in the first place. However, it turns out that by the time Sophie meets up with the two of them, they’ve already spent time together … and have been hooking up! A new sneak peek over at TV Insider confirms that.

Are Lori and Nick going to have a long-term future? We can’t figure that out based on just one preview, but it would be rather fun. For starters, Nick seems to be a pretty stable guy, albeit one with an unhealthy obsession with hot dogs. Also, it would be really funny to see Sophie have to figure out how to deal with having two parents who are suddenly together and around each other. It’s the thing that she wanted for most of her life and now, it’s here — is she going to be able to handle it?

Also, we wonder what seeing them together will make her feel when it comes to her own future — remember that she also just saw Ian on this past episode, and we learned for the first time that he is seeing someone else.

(Photo: Hulu.)

