Outlander season 7 episode 3: Is Wendigo Donner dead?

At the start of tonight’s Outlander season 7 episode 3, we got the other side of the big cliffhanger and with that, answers on Wendigo Donner.

Is this character dead? Well, judging from how quickly we got to the other side of the fire, it does feel like we’ve got a clear answer to that right now: The time-traveler is gone. It makes sense that his story would end at this point, mostly because there is fundamentally no real reason for it to continue at this point. We’ve already seen just how terrible a human he is, and beyond just that, there are some other priorities in the near future here. Take, for starters, the fact that the Revolution is around the corner. Beyond just that, we also know that moving forward, one of the big priorities of tonight’s episode was dealing with the emotional aftermath of Roger and Bree’s departure.

Are they still alive? Sure, but at the same time, they are hundreds of years in the future. We saw at the start of the episode that the fire did, ironically, change history and save Jamie and Claire’s lives. After all, it made it that the fire that was previously documented in history did not happen.

We should note that while there are changes here and there between Outlander the books and the source material, Wendigo did also die in the Big House fire in the Diana Gabaldon novels. His story has reached the end and now, we move forward to see what else will be coming through the rest of the series. We won’t miss him — he stood by during one of the most horrific moments in Claire’s life, and honestly we would’ve been gone if he he was written out a substantial period of time before now.

