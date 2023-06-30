The Crowded Room season 1 episode 7: Danny faces the truth

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see The Crowded Room season 1 episode 7. So what are we going to see?

Well, for starters, this could be one of the most important, turning-point parts of the whole story. This is a rare episode that actually shares the same title as the show. “The Crowded Room” is the name for episode 7 and for an official synopsis, the streaming service is keeping things fairly simple:

“Danny finally faces the truth about his crime.”

At this point, it’s clear that everything could start to wither and fall to the wayside for Tom Holland’s character here … but then again, isn’t that what is going to make this story compelling. It is a chance to have even larger conversations about mental health and even understanding the idea of what truth really is. This is, after all, not the easiest notion in the world to accept … and we don’t think it’s been easy on him. So much of that is the product of 1) who he is and 2) what he’s gone through. That’s going to be a hard thing for him to examine as the story keeps going.

Just remember that at this point, we are clearly building our way up towards some sort of finale — one that is going to be here in a really short period of time. Given that this was also devised from the start to be a limited series, we do tend to think that there will be closure by the time we reach the end. As for what some of that culture is going to ultimately be, that will probably be known by some who are aware of the story on which this is based. For everyone else, there is at least a certain element of mystery to it.

