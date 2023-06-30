Jack Ryan season 4 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the big Jack Ryan season 4 premiere on Prime Video this week, is there anything else that you can expect? What can we say at present about episode 3?

Well, first and foremost, let’s say the following: The aforementioned streaming service is doing things a little bit differently this time around. The John Krasinski series is going to be airing two new episodes next week on July 7, and then two more episodes on July 14. As the photo above indicates, this is the final season and we are building towards some sort of closure. What will that look like? That remains to be seen, but we tend to think that there is all sorts of action and drama around every turn. Get set for some espionage, some danger, and also some awesome sequences from start to finish.

We do tend to think that in general, everyone is going to go all-out in making these episodes a proper tribute to the title character — and who knows exactly what else the future could hold for the franchise here?

After all, it is incredibly important to remember here that Jack Ryan is one of many different characters under the umbrella of Tom Clancy. There have been a number of rumors already that a spin-off could be coming, but it’s hard to say if there is going to be any more discussion on that right now as we do get further and further into the writers’ strike. Once that all is over, perhaps we can be more at a point where the discussion will start to pick up a little bit.

Of course, it’s also worth saying that the chances of a spin-off are also going to depend heavily on how many people watch Jack Ryan. Just keep that in mind as we dive more and more into what lies ahead here.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

