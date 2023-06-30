Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? June 30 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? At this point in time, we imagine the interest in more is higher than ever. How could it not be? Many weeks have passed now since the end of season 13 and at this point, we tend to get at least an episode title and/or some other hints as to what the future could hold.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be getting anything more tonight. We’re also not expecting anything in the near future. The Tom Selleck drama remains on summer break and while we’d love it if there was something more to share insofar as teases or guest stars, none of that is out there.

If this was a typical summer, honestly it wouldn’t be that upsetting that we are still months away from the premiere. After all, we’ve seen this game play out for many years now and with that, we’ve become rather accustomed to the way in which a lot of stuff works. Where things get a little bit more complicated here is because of the writers’ strike, which is getting close to the two-month mark. The team on Blue Bloods would be a good ways into getting some stories together at this point.

So when will everything change? Honestly, it really comes down to when the studios and networks are willing to negotiate with the writers again, and that could be anywhere from days to months. Personally, we tend to think that it won’t happen until we get to the other side of the actors signing a new agreement, whenever that will be. That seems to be the order of things based mostly on negotiations.

In the end, we hope the creative team for every show out there gets what they deserve. Without them, would we really have any shows here at all?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

