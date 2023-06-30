Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? A June 30 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS — and beyond just that, what is the current state of the show?

Well, we should just start things off here by noting this — if you do have high expectations that the show will be back soon, you are going to be disappointed. Not only is the Max Thieriot drama not on tonight, but there is also no real evidence you will be seeing it anytime soon. We’re going to be lucky if it comes on by the middle of fall, judging from the current state of this with the writers’ strike. Typically by this time of the year, the writers have been at work for months. However, in this instance they haven’t been able to do much of anything.

With all of this in mind, the news that we’re hoping for over the next few weeks is simply that the networks and studios are stepping up to the plate and giving everyone the money they deserve — without great writers, there are no shows of this quality! We’re sure that they are just as eager to go back to work, provided the deal is fair, as viewers are to see the end product.

What of course makes this whole process all the more complicated is that over the course of this long summer break, we are left to simmer and think about one of the most frustrating questions imaginable: What is going to be happening with Bode? Is he actually going to find his way of prison?

We’re probably going to hold firm to our personal prediction unless with hear otherwise — we don’t think the writers are going to let Bode out right away, mostly because they’ve invested so much in the finale twist already. Is there a chance that Bode is released by February? Well, we wouldn’t rule that out.

