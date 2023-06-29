Warrior season 3 episode 4 air date: What’s next on Max?

After what you see today on Max, are you interested in getting a Warrior season 3 episode 4 air date, or some more insight on what’s next?

Well, the best place that we can start off within this piece is a rather simple one: Just noting that if you do love this show, you gotta be thankful that you got the first few episodes all at once! That does help to compensate for the long wait, but moving forward, this show is going to be more of a once-a-week thing. That’s in line with what Max, plus a number of other streaming services, do for some of their releases. It is a great way, after all, to ensure that people stay subscribed for a good span of time!

As for what the rest of the season will look like, we don’t foresee that Warrior is out to totally reinvent itself from what it’s been in the past. This is a show that has long excelled when it comes to delivering great martial-arts action, so why would it do anything different at this point? Of course, with that it’s also going to give you more opportunities to get to know the characters, and deliver that balanced mix of things.

Now, of course, is where we also remind you that if you do love this show, the biggest thing you can do to help it long-term is watch it soon after it premieres! One of the defining characteristics of just about every streaming service out there these days is that they cancel shows left and right. With Warner Bros. Discovery, we’ve seen it happen under the guise of budget cuts.

We want this show to stick around, especially since it still feels like there are some whole new levels that it can reach. We just have to wait and see what the writers have in store.

