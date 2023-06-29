Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Our July expectations

We know that the wait for Fire Country season 2 on CBS is going to be long — so long, in fact, that it tests the patience for many people out there?

So is there any chance at all that we’re going to learn an official premiere date for the Max Thieriot drama this month? Well, let’s just say that if it happens, it is probably not going to be in the way in which people want.

One of the things that we’ve heard some scuttlebutt about already is the idea that the network could release some sort of update fall schedule in light of what is happening with the writers’ strike. If this happens, it means that Fire Country, among other shows, probably won’t premiere until November or December, at the earliest. CBS has been resistant to confirm any delays for a while, probably in the hopes that the writers and studios/networks will come to an agreement. That hasn’t happened. We’re already at a point where a September premiere is impossible and October looks increasingly unlikely.

With all of this being said, we would say now to keep your expectations pretty low entering this upcoming month. If we are going to learn anything about Fire Country season 2, it is probably going to be something akin to just the writers’ strike coming to an end — if it happens that soon.

One other thing to remember

There is also a chance coming up of an actors’ strike and if that transpires, we could be waiting a little while longer still. It may not be something we anyone wants (especially the actors), but it absolutely is something we that could happen. Just like everyone else in this world, they are fighting for their fair share.

Rest assured that no matter what, Fire Country season 2 will happen — it may just come with a longer wait.

Related – Check out some other news on Fire Country season 2 — how will the Bode crisis be handled?

What are you expecting to learn about Fire Country season 2 this month, if anything?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, check out some other info that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







