Too Hot to Handle season 5 spoilers: The premiere twist is…

As we get set for the premiere of Too Hot to Handle season 5 on July 14, why not talk one of our favorite parts? One of the things that we’re always curious about is how the producers are able to dupe these people into taking part in the dating show in the first place. After all, the idea is that they’re working to find people who think they are doing something totally different — basically so that they are resistant to change.

Would it be interesting to see people who willingly want to be put through Lana’s paces? Maybe, but that would also be a rather different show. That may not be what the producers are going for here.

With all of this in mind, we are pleased/amused to report that the folks at Netflix have found a way to trick the latest crop of contestants. Want to learn a little bit more? Then check out, per TV Insider, a description for the premiere:

“A cast of 10 hot singles think they are retreating to a lavish yacht in the Caribbean and competing on a new dating show, Love Overboard, hosted by a handsome and mysterious captain … Little do they know that Too Hot to Handle is back for a fifth season and Lana is ready to put their romantic connections to the test. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake and all they have to do is avoid all physical intimacy.”

Are people going to be able to do that? Well, probably not. This show has a real tendency for failure with some contestants in the early going, but they often do get somewhere at the end! It’s probably unrealistic to think that they’ll follow Lana’s advice the rest of their lives, but we like to think they at least learn a little something along the way.

What are you most excited to check out with Too Hot to Handle season 5 on Netflix?

Let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

