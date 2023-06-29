iCarly season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The ‘Toledo house flip’

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see iCarly season 3 episode 7 — so what is coming up here?

Well, first and foremost, the title for this episode is “iGo to Toledo,” which on the surface may sound a little bit random. However, it makes a little bit more sense when you consider that it has to do with a common genre of television these days: House-flipping. Who doesn’t want to get involved in that? We anticipate a lot of chaos and humor, and that’s without even mentioning that you’re going to see a Bachelorette party in here!

Below, you can check out the full iCarly season 3 episode 7 synopsis (via Rotten Tomatoes) for some more news all about what lies ahead:

Carly plans a bachelorette party for Mrs. Benson, based around her favorite show, “Toledo House Flip.” Of course, anytime you can throw in Mrs. Benson to the story, it’s something worth doing. After all, it introduces yet another parameter into the story now for Carly now that she and Freddie are together. We imagine that she is going to put some extreme amount of pressure on herself in order to ensure that she is absolutely perfect here. As for whether or not that actually happens, let’s just say that this remains to be seen. We also doubt it. What really matters here is the effort, and we tend to believe that this is the #1 thing that is going to be endearing for her here and garner here a significant amount of respect. Before we tie things up in this piece, we should go ahead and issue a reminder that there are only four more episodes to go here — that makes us very-much nostalgic already! After all, there is no confirmation that a season 4 is going to happen for the revival, so we need to treat every single story as though it could be near the end.

