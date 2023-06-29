Outlander season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Jamie, Claire, & fears

In just under 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 7 episode 3 on Starz. So what lies ahead here?

Well, for starters, let’s say that this is an installment where these characters are going to have to prepare for the worst. Just consider for a moment that the Revolutionary War is still on the horizon, and the residents of Fraser’s Ridge and elsewhere have to be consistently cognizant of that. These are people who can die at just about any given moment, and the latest sneak preview for what lies ahead here is concentrated very much on this thing, first and foremost.

If you head over to TVLine, you can get a reasonably good sense of precisely what it is that we’re talking about here! There is a sneak peek at that site that shows Claire asking Jamie what she should do with his body in the event that he dies. For the record, let’s just say that Sam Heughan’s character is not exactly super-concerned about it. He tends to be of the belief that she can just leave his corpse for the animals to feed off of and it really wouldn’t matter.

In the end, there was also another question here on the question of what Jamie should do with Claire’s body, which is not something he even wants to think about.

Why is this subject surfacing now?

Well, a part of it has to do most likely with the impending danger at the core of what’s happening in the 18th century. Beyond that, we also tend to think that it had a good bit to do with what’s going on with Roger and Bree. While the two may not be dead, we do think there is a serious sense of loss that is coursing through these characters right now. (Roger and Bree, meanwhile, can at least check in on them here and there.)

