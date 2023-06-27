Outlander season 7 episode 3 spoilers: State of Jamie and Claire

When Outlander season 7 episode 3 arrives on Starz later this week, what can you expect to see from Jamie and Claire? Of course, we anticipate this to be a particularly emotional hour of television for Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters, who each have to contend with the departure of Roger and Bree from their world.

Are the two characters still alive? We’ve already seen them on the other side in the 20th century, so we don’t have to worry about that as viewers. However, back in Fraser’s Ridge there is no way to know anything. It may not be a death, but there is still a tremendous sense of loss. Many of the already-released photos for this episode (titled “Death Be Not Proud”) show Jamie and Claire in a sense of sadness as they go about their lives at the Ridge. They may be more reliant than ever on characters like Young Ian or Lizzie to better lift their spirits in tough times.

So will we actually see Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in episode 3? Well, the two are not featured in any promotional photos but at the same time, we saw them in the promo. We would not anticipate that they will be absent for the rest of the season or anywhere close to it. They do have an active story still; they may have gone back to their time for Mandy, but that does not mean their lives are devoid of Jamie and Claire at all. As a matter of fact, we anticipate that they will do something fairly soon to check up on where things stand with them in their present timeline.

Of course, we know that the nature of time-travel can be rather tricky, but we wouldn’t be shocked if this season in particular played around with it even more than some others. Because of what these characters have learned so far, we do think that there are going to be even more opportunities to do that than we have seen as of late.

