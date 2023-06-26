Outlander season 7 episode 3: David Berry on Lord John, Jamie

The further we get into Outlander season 7, the more intense things will become with Lord John Grey and Jamie. How can they not? These two have had a real bond over decades and yet, their allegiances could threaten to tear them apart.

At this point, it is pretty clear what side each guy is on for the Revolutionary War, and we have to wait and see if anything is going to change here — there’s just no evidence of that happening. If one thing could change the tide, it is the presence of William — who still doesn’t know that Jamie is his real father. More than likely, this is something we’ll see explored a little bit more in the near future.

Speaking on the subject (quite teasingly) to TV Insider, here is some of what David Berry had to say:

“There’s gonna be a fracturing in their relationship to the point it’s really gonna test that love and that friendship, certainly for Lord John,” Berry continues. “And as things progress, [you’re] gonna see that relationship deteriorate even further to the point where maybe they become enemies, who knows?”

We don’t seriously think that these two are about to become enemies, as there has always been a connection here on an emotional level. Yet, they are on opposite sides and there could be some heated disagreements. So long as the show sticks to history, what we wonder is this — what could the other side look like for these two? If Jamie and Lord John both survive the war, is there a chance to repair things? Once again, we do think that a lot could depend on what happens when it comes to William. He is a fulcrum for so many stories and to think, we’re only an eighth of the way through the story at the moment.

Related – Be sure to see some more Outlander scoop courtesy of Sam Heughan

What do you think we’re going to be seeing between Jamie and Lord John on Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







