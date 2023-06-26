Outlander season 7 episode 3: Sam Heughan on fire aftermath

As we do prepare ourselves for Outlander season 7 episode 3 on Starz later this week, everything could be different for Jamie and Claire. It’s hard to know how else to describe it.

Just think about their circumstances for a moment here — the Big House is basically in tatters. Meanwhile, Roger and Bree have left for the future with their children. Sure, they do still have friends and loved ones, but this is a very unstable world. That’s especially the case due to the Revolutionary War bubbling more and more to the surface. There is so much that they all have to contend with.

So where are things emotionally for some of these characters? Speaking further on this subject to Variety, here is what Sam Heughan had to say:

They’ve lost their home, Fraiser’s Ridge. They’ve lost their family. And now really all they have left is each other, and also I guess this new nation that is forming and they want to do right by that for the next generation. But without each other, they’re nothing. I think Jamie especially, as he says it a few times on the show, he’s very aware of the loss of Claire. He knows that he can’t survive without her. So this separation makes them stronger but also there’s a lot more to lose.

It is true that Jamie and Claire have a road map of where the future should go thanks to the knowledge that Caitriona Balfe’s character has of the present — they have to just ensure that nothing substantial gets changed. If it does, who knows where that will bring Roger and Bree? There are so many complex variables that have to be thought about now; nobody within this world can claim to be an expert on time-travel, even if Claire has been able to use it at various points.

