The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson on final rose decisions

We are still in the early stages of The Bachelorette, so why discuss potential final roses at this point? Well, there is a method to the madness! After all, if you are in the shoes of one Charity Lawson, this has to be something you think about. You contemplate it now and, beyond just that, you think about it through much of the season. You want to constantly picture your future with someone after the fact.

Of course, we know that some leads actually figure out early on who they want to be with and then just let the show run its course — JoJo’s season is a great example, where it felt almost clear from night one that she was picking Jordan. However, it doesn’t seem to be as clear-cut with Charity. Speaking to Variety, she made it clear that close to the end, she has a really tough time with her final decisions:

“Around fantasy suite time, it gets really rough … It’s a crazy unconventional journey and process of trying to find love … I think you can go in with like these expectations like, ‘I’m going to know right away that it’s going to be this person,’ and as much as you can say that, I definitely feel like the more I explored these relationships, things were fluctuating and changing day by day, which is insane… It’s not going to be traditional in any sense where you’re going to maybe know right off the bat that it’s going to be a certain person.”

For all of you frustrated at Brayden getting the first impression rose, is this a good sign that she doesn’t pick him? Well, we can’t say anything for sure, especially since we’re sure that he sticks around for at least a little while. Almost everyone who gets that rose does.

As for other favorites, we’re looking out for Aaron B., Joey, and Dotun after their screen time in the premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

