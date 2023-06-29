Platonic season 1 ratings make case for season 2 renewal

To date, season 1 of Platonic may be the most underrated comedy on television this year. How is it that a show with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne is getting overlooked? Yet, here we are!

We do think in the first few weeks, the comedy was finding itself reasonably overlooked … but that is changing. We’ve noted in the past two days the show creeping up the Apple TV+ most-popular charts, where it has supplanted another huge hit in Silo at #2. Both of these shows are behind Ted Lasso … but that’s a generational hit that could be in the spot for the next few weeks still on the heels of its third season wrapping earlier this year.

Here is where things get tricky — Rogen has promoted the series in the past as a limited one, meaning that it was not planned to last longer than this year. Can that change? Well, we’ve certainly seen it in the past, but he and Byrne are both busy. Also, there needs to be the right story. We’d admittedly watch their characters Will and Sylvia in anything, including some sort of six-episode vacation show where they are traveling around Europe. Maybe that’s a silly idea, but you catch our drift here. We just need more of them!

When it comes to the future of this show in particular, there is one thing that we’re especially going to need: Patience. Remember that there won’t be a decision made on this for a while in the midst of a writers’ strike. We tend to think that there could at least be some discussions about bringing the show back.

For now, prepare for two more crazy episodes, especially as Charlie starts to get worried that Sylvia is cheating on him … even if that’s not the case.

