The Other Two season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Max?

Following today’s big season 3 finale, it only feels right to pose the question: Why isn’t The Other Two season 4 happening? Does this really have to be the end of the road?

Well, let’s just say first and foremost that we more than understand if you are feeling distressed, mostly because this is a show that has developed a loyal audience over the course of time. Also, just 48 hours ago there was no clear inkling that season 3 was going to be the final one. That changed with an announcement yesterday.

Now, we should note that this is not one of those age-old cases of a series being canceled, which is probably what a lot of people thought when the news came out that this was the final season of the show. Just look at Max’s recent history!

Instead, this is just a situation where the creative team decided in the end that this is where they wanted to end the story. Is it possible that they thought about something more? Sure, but a lot of series (especially in this genre) are better when they don’t go on forever. There is something to be said for going out on a high note, and delivering the best overall product because of that. Also, it frees up said creative team to be able to do something more on the other side … though it may still be a while, depending on however long this writers’ strike lasts.

For the time being, the only thing that we can really say is this: If you love The Other Two, celebrate the end and tell your friends to check it out if they haven’t already. After all, this is the sort of thing that will boost the show and make it all the more attractive moving forward.

