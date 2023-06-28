The Family Stallone season 2 premiere date hopes at Paramount+

Following the end of season 1 today, what can we expect when it comes to The Family Stallone season 2 over at Paramount+? Is the series 100% going to be back for more?

There are a handful of metaphorical boxes to check off here, but let’s start by sharing the good news — you will see the unscripted series on the streaming service again. The reasoning for that is pretty simple: It posted some solid numbers in season 1 and beyond that, family patriarch Sylvester Stallone is a huge star. He also has a scripted show on the service in Tulsa King which has already been renewed for another season.

With The Family Stallone, Paramount has something that they were seeking for the service, which was some sort of popular show in this particular genre. They’re likely looking at what Netflix has with Selling Sunset or what various Real Housewives spin-offs have going for them over on Peacock. This allows them a chance to have something that is both similar and also different. While Sylvester Stallone himself is not always the main focus, just his presence alone is enough to generate some attention.

As for when a season 2 is going to premiere, you can easily argue that 2024 is the safe bet, potentially in the spring or summer. Reality shows are not restricted by things like the WGA strike, so there won’t be any changes to production because of that. From our vantage point, the only real question right now is rather simple: How quickly does Paramount+ want to get these episodes out there to people? This is not the sort of show that has some super-long post-production time.

As for the future of Tulsa King, that is a show very-much impacted by the writers’ strike. It does not even have a season 2 showrunner set for the time being! We may be waiting for a while to get more on that.

