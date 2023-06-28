The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3: Negan surprise?

Are you ready for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3 to arrive on AMC+ tomorrow? Well, there is a LOT ahead — incredible stuff, and the sort of thing that should leave everyone’s jaws on the ground.

Just consider for a moment everything that the story is cultivating right now. Take, first and foremost, the fact that there are so many trials and tribulations for Negan and Maggie — including each other. They don’t fully trust each other and honestly, we understand why that is. Just think about the history that has been established here ever since Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character arrived! They do still need each other, though, and in episode 3, you are going to see this all be further explored, including all of the little wrinkles and surprises along the way.

In episode 3, the relationship between the two is going to be tested more as they also formulate a new plan to infiltrate The Croat’s compound. The goal remains the same here: Trying to rescue Hershel. However, do you think that Negan is going to let The Croat live? this is where his ulterior motive more than likely exists at this point. He knows that this is someone who obviously wants revenge, and we don’t think that he would pass up this opportunity.

The Ginny factor

We would argue that as of right now, this is the most interesting wrinkle that could be thrown into the story at this point. After all, we don’t exactly think that she is eager to stay behind; she will begin a journey of her own, one that she thinks will be important to her. However, it could also prove to be detrimental and/or dangerous for Negan, depending on what happens to her!

Do you think we could be in for a surprise moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3?

