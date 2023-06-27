The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3: Sides of Negan

As we prepare to check out The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3 a little bit later this week, what side of Negan will we get? At the moment, it’s certainly something to think about.

After all, consider this at the moment — during episode 2, you can argue that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character went back to his old ways for a moment. Or … did he? Has that part of him always been there?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY videos!

Well, let’s just say this for a moment here — we do think that the producers for the show want you to be unsure as to whether or not Negan is going to bring back the bravado at any given moment. If you were to ask the character herself, he’d probably argue that this is just a part of himself he brings out when he has to. He may not necessarily say that he enjoys it … but does he?

We do want to think that the guy has at least learned from some of his past mistakes, and he is not going to become full-blown Sanctuary leader Negan again unless there is no other way. He may not always be super-well-aware of how he is perceived by Maggie, but he needs her on his side. After all, the whole idea of this is that they work together to stop The Croat, right? They both now have a reason to be personally invested in this, and we will see just where things go in the long-term here. There are only four episodes this season, but does that mean that this is the end of the story? Hardly. We still are banking on there potentially being a season 2 at some point.

Related – Check out some more discussion about The Walking Dead: Dead City courtesy of Jeffrey Dean Morgan

What are you most excited to see from Negan moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







