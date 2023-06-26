The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2: Is Negan different?

One of the things that was front and center throughout The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 is the idea of change. Is Negan the same guy he once was with the Saviors? Or, is he somehow different? We think the writers love to play around with this idea.

Ultimately, this was illuminated perfectly when we saw Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character give his monologue to The Croat’s men before unleashing some pretty gnarly carnage — and easily the goriest scene of the show so far. His monologue was a reminder that the version of Negan that killed Glenn is still in him … or did it ever leave? Has he actually changed during the show at all, or was he ever that bad?

Well, the answer to some of this is complicated. Speaking to TVLine, Jeffrey Dean Morgan goes into the idea that the bravado his character has at certain times is merely an act:

“I mostly think that’s true, and I believe that Negan believes it to be true … [That’s] his modus operandi as far as surviving this apocalypse, and he does excuse himself in certain places, obviously. He doesn’t think he’s the bad guy that he maybe is at times. But he absolutely believes that he has to put on a show, and that brings out the worst because it protects people. That is a Negan truth.

“Do I agree with that? Not always, no … And yeah, we have seen him do questionable-at-best things, but we’ve also seen him do some really good things. That’s what’s so much fun about playing Negan. He’ll do something great, then take five steps back, and do people know about it? Probably not, sometimes they do. But Negan is not a bad guy in Negan’s eyes at all.”

Of course, Negan’s big problem is that this point of view makes him delusional, and it also makes it hard for him to understand why him killing Glenn was different than when Maggie has killed people. Regardless of whether he enjoyed it or not, he made people think that he did. This is a part of the problem that exists now, and this relationship will never be that cheery because of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

