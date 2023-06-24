The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3: Finding Hershel

As we prepare for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3 on AMC, we knowing that Hershel remains front and center. Amidst Negan’s bravado speeches and The Croat’s menacing ways, it can be rather difficult at times to remember that he is still the end goal underneath everything. We imagine that at some point, we’re going to see Maggie’s son again, but there are some major questions associated with it. One of the big ones is when.

Is it possible that Maggie and Negan track him down over the course of episode 3? Or, are we giving ourselves some terrible expectations?

Well, at the moment, let’s just say it is more of the latter. We have a really hard time thinking that this is going to happen. It’s not for a lack of interest on our part; rather, it’s dramatic tension. If Hershel is found too early, the show effectively ends. You need to draw this story out as long as possible, especially in the event that there is a season 2 in the future. We don’t necessarily think that finding Hershel needs to extent into another season, but you do need to figure out through the rest of the series how to make sure Negan and Maggie stick around.

These two clearly are not friends and yet, they can’t leave one another’s company. That is one of the central dilemmas that the creative team has to figure out, and it is going to be super-interesting to see what they do here over time. Luckily, this is not something we have to worry about right now.

At present, let’s just say that finding Hershel feels like a story that we’re going to see play out during the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

