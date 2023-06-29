If there is one thing we can say with confidence about Mayans MC season 5 episode 7, it is this: Death is really the theme of the story.

After all, just think for a moment about all of the bodies that we saw drop from start to finish here! There was Adelita earlier on in the episode, and then there was Creeper getting mauled behind bars. He just got out of solitary and at this point, things are clearly not any better for him.

Now, it is probably no secret to anyone out there that EZ wanted something done with this guy, given that he knew too much about him being the rat. In some ways, this death was both sad and predictable, and you can argue that it was an extremely long time coming. It was hard to imagine any other end to this story, at least if EZ was going to keep his own metaphorical house of cards intact for a reasonable amount of time.

With Creeper done, it solidifies further just how much he has control of the prison system. Sure, he has made the deals that he has in order to further the club, conquer the Sons, and get infinitely more control than what he had previously. Make no mistake, though, that there are also some moves that he made in here in order to also help himself and protect his own self-interest.

Is EZ going to die at the end of all of this?

We don’t think that this is some unfair question to ask at this point, given that you can argue that he needs to pay for a lot of what he’s done. Yet, at the same time we don’t think this show wants to come close to repeating the ending of Sons of Anarchy.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Mayans MC now, including the end of Adelita

What did you think about the overall events of Mayans MC season 5 episode 7?

Let us know in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







