Grown-ish season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Great expectations

After the big premiere on Freeform today, do you want to know more all about Grown-ish season 6 episode 2? If so, it is hard to blame you! We are in the final season now and because of that, the general assumption is that every installment from here on out is going to be all the more critical.

For this particular installment titled “Reachin’ 2 Much,” it feels like one of the biggest endgames that we’re going to see is tied to Zoey and Aaron. We’ve already watched a lot of this relationship play out over time and even if the focus of the story have changed here and there, it is still clear that these two deserve plenty of time.

Want to get a little more news on that, plus what also is happening with Andre? Then go ahead and check out the full season 6 episode 2 synopsis:

Andre and Annika have big expectations for their first time. After three months of living together, Zoey and Aaron have to make decisions about their future. Doug hosts a party featuring Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

By the end of this episode, we could have a better sense as to what the rest of the season is going to look like. There is going to be plenty of comedy, though for a lot of people out there, this could be considered a given. The thing that we are the most excited about for now is tied to how some of these stories are going to progress, and also how that ties into the rest of Black-ish as a franchise. This show does have the challenge of trying together an entire universe, and that’s not an easy place to be. That is at least something that we can say with confidence right now.

