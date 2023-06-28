Riverdale season 7 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Archie: The Musical’ talk

Next week on Riverdale season 7 episode 14, you have one of the most interesting installments still to come. After all, musicals have become a tradition with this show over the years!

So what makes “Archie: The Musical” stand out at this point? Well, there are a number of possible elements to think about here, but a lot of it just comes down to getting to hear some original tunes. This is a chance for the writers to really put all their cards on the table, knowing at this point that there’s nothing that they have to save for some other point the road. We’re not getting another musical, so why not just go ahead and make this one as good as humanly possible?

Sure, it’s going to be fun, but we do also tend to think that there will be some stuff in service of the overall story here, as well. You can find out more by checking out the Riverdale season 7 episode 14 synopsis below:

RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “ARCHIE THE MUSICAL” – After Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) agrees to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott), Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie (KJ Apa) to question what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what’s going on between them. Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#714). Original airdate 7/5/2023.

Are we a little surprised that the network is airing an episode right after a major holiday in the Fourth of July? Sure, but this is where we remind you that with this being the last season, live ratings just don’t matter as much. We don’t think that is top priority here in the slightest.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

